Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

How Actuaries are changing the way they calculate climate risk

Louise Pryor, President, IFoA, Chair, London Climate Change Partnership, and Director, Ecology Building Society, speaks to Richard Peers about the role of Actuaries as the mathematicians calculating climate risk and how the pricing of risk can transform climate change funding from Banks and Insurers to fund transformation in the real economy.

636
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /sustainable

1 h
Video
How Actuaries are changing the way they calculate climate risk
FinextraTV
20 h
Company
Gránit Bank makes Mastercard carbon calculator available to customers
Gránit Bank
18 Nov
Company
CBA to offer discounted loan rate to green agribusinesses
CBA
18 Nov
Company
Wombat launches sustainable food ETF as it expands impact investment range
Wombat
18 Nov
Company
Tink forges green finance partnership with ecolytiq
Tink

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)