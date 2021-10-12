Real-time, financial inclusion & removing friction with Mastercard

Paul Francis Walvik Joynt, Senior Vice President Payments International at Mastercard Payment Services, brings FinextraTV up to date with where we are as an industry in regards to real-time payments. We learn more about the primary drivers for this development, the role technology and cloud based solutions have played, the challenges to be address by financial institutions connecting to real time schemes and how Mastercard is supporting it's customers through their application Bill Pay.

