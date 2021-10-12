Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Real-time, financial inclusion & removing friction with Mastercard

Paul Francis Walvik Joynt, Senior Vice President Payments International at Mastercard Payment Services, brings FinextraTV up to date with where we are as an industry in regards to real-time payments. We learn more about the primary drivers for this development, the role technology and cloud based solutions have played, the challenges to be address by financial institutions connecting to real time schemes and how Mastercard is supporting it's customers through their application Bill Pay.

1502
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /payments

6 h
Company
TD Bank partners Autobooks for new invoicing function
TD Bank
9 h
News
Bank of America launches Recipient Select for B2C payouts
Newsdesk
10 h
Company
Bolt scores $393 million in new funding to fuel federated checkout network
Bolt
10 h
Company
Billtrust acquires Belgium's iController for $58 million
Billtrust
11 h
Company
ABN Amro to restrospectively collect cash deposit fees after ATM glitch
ABN Amro

Related Companies

MasterCard

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Sibos

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)