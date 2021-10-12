Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Ensuring resilience post-Covid & accommodating the transition to a more sustainable future

Gwynne Master, Managing Director & Head of Working Capital Solutions, Lloyds Bank, Lloyds Commercial Banking, speaks to FinextraTV during Sibos about how, in the wake of the pandemic’s disruption, ‘resilience’ will be the watchword in many management suites. We hear about the challenges businesses need to consider moving forward, what tools and technologies will help banks be more resilient and how agendas are changing to accommodate the transition to a more sustainable future.

377
