Ensuring resilience post-Covid & accommodating the transition to a more sustainable future

Gwynne Master, Managing Director & Head of Working Capital Solutions, Lloyds Bank, Lloyds Commercial Banking, speaks to FinextraTV during Sibos about how, in the wake of the pandemic’s disruption, ‘resilience’ will be the watchword in many management suites. We hear about the challenges businesses need to consider moving forward, what tools and technologies will help banks be more resilient and how agendas are changing to accommodate the transition to a more sustainable future.

