Branching Out: Can Banks Move From City Centers to Digital Ecosystems?

Kanika Hope, Chief Strategy Officer, Temenos, speaks to FinextraTV about the latest report from Temenos and The Economist Intelligence Unit, ‘Branching Out: Can Banks Move From City Centers to Digital Ecosystems?’. Kanika shares findings about the potential end of the current branch-based banking model in light of the pandemic, how new technologies are reconfirmed as the most impactful driver of change, ranking higher than regulation and customer demand, and how open banking and banking-as-a-service is evolving.

CLICK HERE for The Economist Intelligence Unit Report, 'Branching Out: Can Banks Move From City Centers to Digital Ecosystems?'

492
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

