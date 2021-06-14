Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

HSBC pinpoints top transformations across the correspondent banking business

Akshat Saharia, Head of European Financial Institutions Product and Propositions, HSBC Europe speaks to FinextraTV in the lead-up to EBAday 2021 about the major transformations we're seeing in the correspondent banking business, the impact of ISO20022 on the payments landscape, the benefits and challenges involved and how these can be overcome.

563
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /payments

7 m
Company
NSure.ai raises $6.8 million
nSure.ai
4 h
Company
Italy's Ultroneo to target foreign markets with electronic invoicing kit
Ultroneo
4 h
Blog post
Confirmation of Payee (CoP) To be or not to be
John Bertrand
4 h
Blog post
Cross Border Payments in Europe – Strategic Innovation Through Co-Existence
Zhenya Winter
4 h
Company
B4B Payments selects Banking Circle for corporate accounts and clients’ funds safeguarding services
Banking Circle

Related Companies

HSBC

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Markets

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)