Making the most of ISO20022 Migration with Montran

In the lead up to EBAday 20201, Mircea Romantan, Regional Account Manager, Montran, highlights what options financial institutions have when complying with the new ISO 20022 message standards and what do they need to consider in their ISO migration plans. We hear about the benefits financial institutions can expect from migrating to the ISO standard and how these benefits can be passed down to their clients.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.