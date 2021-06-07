Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Making the most of ISO20022 Migration with Montran

In the lead up to EBAday 20201, Mircea Romantan, Regional Account Manager, Montran, highlights what options financial institutions have when complying with the new ISO 20022 message standards and what do they need to consider in their ISO migration plans. We hear about the benefits financial institutions can expect from migrating to the ISO standard and how these benefits can be passed down to their clients.

1446
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /regulation

14 h
Company
Esma publishes framework for CCP stress tests
Esma
14 h
Blog post
Interoperability: The New North Star for Financial Market Blockchain
Horacio Barakat
18 h
Company
Austrac identifies AML compliance shortcomings at NAB
National Australia Bank
04 Jun
Company
EBA consults on technical standards for crowdfunding platforms
EBA
04 Jun
Blog post
Insurers as influencers: building a more sustainable, responsible, and equitable world
Keith Stonell

Related Companies

Montran

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Payments Retail banking Markets

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)