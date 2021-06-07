Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
The role of correspondent banking in enabling fast payments ecosystems

In the lead up to EBAday 2021, Veerle Damen, Managing Director Global Head of Network Management, Natwest, speaks to FinextraTV about the transformation of correspondent banking and driving success through the wider adoption of instant payments. We hear how correspondent banking is helping make a faster international payments ecosystem possible, which initiatives are on the horizon, and the best way to respond to increased competition, compliance requirements, and new technologies.

1606
