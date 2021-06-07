Succeeding Digitally in the World of Open Banking

In the lead-up to EBAday 2021, Vincent Brennan, Payments and Operational Resilience Advisor, Bank of Ireland, and Daniel Szmukler, Director, Euro Banking Association, speak about their recent thought leadership paper in the open banking space. We learn how banks need to strategically implement digital operating models to succeed in the digital and open banking world, the ways in which digital banks are focused on their customers, and how the paper ties in with other research informed by the EBA’s Open Banking Working Group.

1986