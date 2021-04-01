Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Unplugged with Triodos Bank: Entering the age of the Ecologist

In FinextraTV’s latest Unplugged Episode, Richard Peers of Responsible Risk sits down with Bevis Watts, CEO of Triodos Bank UK to discuss the need for common datasets and common platforms in order to evaluate whether investments being made are truly sustainable. PBAF (Partnership for Biodiversity Accounting Financials) offers the methodology and highlights why.

311
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

More on /sustainable

25 m
Video
Unplugged with Triodos Bank: Entering the age of the Ecologist
FinextraTV
3 h
Opinion
Checking the pulse of the UK’s purpose-driven banking ecosystem
Hamish Monk
31 Mar
Company
Deutsche Bank launches green deposits for its corporate clients
Deutsche Bank
31 Mar
News
Nationwide to build green supply chain with EcoVadis
Newsdesk
30 Mar
Company
HSBC joins the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials
PCAF

Related Companies

Triodos Bank

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)