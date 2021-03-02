Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Defining a truly green trade finance transaction with Societe Generale

Marie-Laure Gastellu, Head of Trade Services, Transaction Banking tells FinextraTV about Societe Generale’s recently launched green trade finance initiative that targets customers active in clean energy or transitioning from a carbon-intensive activity to a sustainable business model. She explains the journey so far, the market issues and opportunities it helps solve and the vision going forward.

