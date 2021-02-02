Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Better business banking: collaborating for success

Søren Skov Mogensen, Chief Growth Officer at financial infrastructure provider Banking Circle, discusses the challenges faced by bank senior decision-makers in respect of future-proofing their organisation, supporting the enhancement of customer propositions and service delivery. Central to the challenge is determining what is core to a bank’s operations, and therefore probably stays in-house, and what is identified to benefit from external support to improve the customer proposition.

