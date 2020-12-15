Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
SF.Live Highlights - Collaboration, diversity & action key for 2021

Maya Hennerkes, ESG Sector Lead, EBRD, speaks off the back of SF.Live's Re-Imagining Risk Modelling for Sustainable Finance Co-Creation Workshop about her key takeaways from the event and highlights how it spurred on that sense of urgency within the Sustainable Finance community, the need to dispatch finance at a larger scale and follow up on our ESG commitments.

