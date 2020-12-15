SF.Live Highlights - Collaboration, diversity & action key for 2021

Maya Hennerkes, ESG Sector Lead, EBRD, speaks off the back of SF.Live's Re-Imagining Risk Modelling for Sustainable Finance Co-Creation Workshop about her key takeaways from the event and highlights how it spurred on that sense of urgency within the Sustainable Finance community, the need to dispatch finance at a larger scale and follow up on our ESG commitments.
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.