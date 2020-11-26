Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Request to Pay paving the way in European Payments

Joanne Towers, Managing Director, Europe Regional Head of Payments and Cards, Global Liquidity and Cash Management at HSBC, speaks during EBAday 2020 about how Request to Pay fits into the wider payments trends we’re seeing in the industry, what banks need to consider going forward and what impact R2P might have on the European payments landscape.

