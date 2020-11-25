Why banks need resilient, agile core banking architecture

Travers Clarke-Walker Chief Marketing Officer, Thought Machine speaks during EBAday 2020 about the impact of Covid19 on digital transformation strategies, the ways in which resilient, agile core banking technology can benefit the end customer, and how Thought Machine has recently closed series B funding, appointed former COO of HSBC as Chair, ramped up hiring and announced Monese and Curve as new clients.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.