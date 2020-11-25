Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Why banks need resilient, agile core banking architecture

Travers Clarke-Walker Chief Marketing Officer, Thought Machine speaks during EBAday 2020 about the impact of Covid19 on digital transformation strategies, the ways in which resilient, agile core banking technology can benefit the end customer, and how Thought Machine has recently closed series B funding, appointed former COO of HSBC as Chair, ramped up hiring and announced Monese and Curve as new clients.

