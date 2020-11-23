Embracing the full-scale, operational & organisational impact of Open Banking

Amit Mallick, Managing Director - Global Open Banking and APIs Lead, Accenture speaks at EBAday 2020 about Open Banking and future bank platforms, the move from compliance to commercialisation of Open Banking, the impact of COVID-19 on Open Banking and its progress, and whether banks are truly embracing the full-scale, operational and organisational impact of Open Banking.
