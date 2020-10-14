Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Accelerator launches a greener future in fintech

Richard Peers, Responsible Risk speaks to Abradat Kamalpour, partner and architect of FinTech Legal Labs, Anna-Marie Slot, Ashurst's Global Environmental, Social and Governance partner, and Sara de la Torre, Director, Digital Transformation, Financial Services at Hitachi Vantara, about their collaboration, which aims to accelerate a greener future in fintech through data-driven analysis of sustainable business initiatives.

