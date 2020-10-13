Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

SMEs place in the pandemic & the solutions they need to survive

Milan Gauder, Executive Vice President, Product & Innovation for Europe, Mastercard talks about the impact the pandemic has had on SME’s in Europe, some of the challenges that small businesses face as a result, what Mastercard are doing to tackle these challenges and support small businesses and the solutions small businesses should consider to secure their place in the market.

466
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /payments

1 h
Company
Laybuy teams up with Manchester United for buy now, pay later merchandise sales
Laybuy
1 h
Company
100 italian banks go live on Spunta blockchain
ABI
2 h
Company
Heritage bank provides eftpos access for Samsung Pay users in Australia
Heritage Bank
3 h
Company
OpenPayd taps Token to unlock Open Banking
Token.io
20 h
Video
Payments Data Insights Can Improve Liquidity Management and Forecasting
FinextraTV

Related Companies

MasterCard

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Markets Developer Start ups Covid-19 Retail banking

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)