SMEs place in the pandemic & the solutions they need to survive

Milan Gauder, Executive Vice President, Product & Innovation for Europe, Mastercard talks about the impact the pandemic has had on SME’s in Europe, some of the challenges that small businesses face as a result, what Mastercard are doing to tackle these challenges and support small businesses and the solutions small businesses should consider to secure their place in the market.
