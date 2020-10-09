ING Global Head of Fintech's outlook for real-time payments post pandemic

Olivier Guillaumond, Global Head of Fintech, ING, gives his View From Sibos on the impact of Covid on real-time payments, how the pace of technological change will push digitalisation forward and how the rise in consumer demand for new digital services will encourage banks and fintechs to work together more to innovate and disrupt the market with fresh ideas.
