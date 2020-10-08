Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
What Recovery Looks Like Post-Pandemic

Paula da Silva, Head of Transaction Services at SEB & Chairperson for P27 Nordics Payments Platform, gives her View From Sibos on the next stage of recovery post-pandemic, the impact Covid has had on trade in Nordic countries, where we are up to with P27 and how banks and corporates are working collaboratively managing supply chains.

