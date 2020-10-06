Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Accept
Measuring the business impact of cloud technology & ML

Martin Koopman, President, Investor Communication Solutions at Broadridge Financial Solutions, gives his View From Sibos on leveraging machine learning to help with document processing workflow around corporate actions. We learn about why this is important to enterprises today, how Broadridge is incorporating machine learning into this workflow, and about the type of challenges they are overcoming as a result.

485
