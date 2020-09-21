Re-thinking the value of digital infrastructure

Anders la Cour, CEO, Banking Circle, speaks about how financial institutions of all types need to learn the lessons of the past and the pandemic, to future-proof their businesses and better understand the role financial infrastructure plays in developing and delivering the best solutions. We learn how working together is the best way to optimise delivery of the right propositions to best meet customer needs and how banks are far more confident than FinTechs and PSPs in the face of approaching global recession.

