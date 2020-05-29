Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Driving Payments Modernisation through SWIFT

Jeffrey Edison, Global Solutions Lead, Banking & Shriyanka Hore, Global Product Strategy Payments at Oracle Financial Services talk about how cross-border payments is undergoing a massive transformation globally whilst SWIFT drives a broader payments modernisation strategy. They discuss whether payments modernisation should drive organisational and cultural change alongside a system overhaul and whether banks' appetite for investing in payments modernisation is changing.

2729
