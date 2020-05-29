Driving Payments Modernisation through SWIFT

Jeffrey Edison, Global Solutions Lead, Banking & Shriyanka Hore, Global Product Strategy Payments at Oracle Financial Services talk about how cross-border payments is undergoing a massive transformation globally whilst SWIFT drives a broader payments modernisation strategy. They discuss whether payments modernisation should drive organisational and cultural change alongside a system overhaul and whether banks' appetite for investing in payments modernisation is changing.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.