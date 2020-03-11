Managing systemic change across European payments

Tom Callaert, Senior Payments Expert - Securities Initiatives & Payment MIs, SWIFT speaks to FinextraTV about the main effects on the European payments industry of the Eurosystem and EURO1 market infrastructure migrations to ISO 20022, the impact of having different market infrastructures migrate at different times and the lessons learnt so far from the Target2 consolidation project.
