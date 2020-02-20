Tipping point to a low carbon world via Sustainable Finance

Nicole Anderson, Founder, Managing Partner of The Redsand Group speaks with Richard Peers about the new fund she is launching, expanding on the green and impact FinTech use cases and ventures she has built over the last 8 years. Nicole expands upon how we are on the tipping point of the most significant innovation imperative facing financial services in its own transition to be the enabler of a low carbon world via Sustainable Finance.
