Indian banks make CEO appointments

Two major Indian banks have respectively appointed new chief executives.

Firstly, Kalyan Kumar has been named as managing director and chief executive officer of the Central Bank of India. He succeeds M V Rao who has announced his retirement. 

Kumar was previously executive director at Punjab National Bank and was also chief general manager at Union Bank of India. 

In his new role, he will be expected to focus on leading the bank's digital transformation.

Meanwhile, Asheesh Pandey has been appointed as managing director and CEO of Union Bank of India. 

He was most recently executive director at Bank of Maharashtra where he was involved in the implementation of digital lending platforms and internal dashboards and the procressing of reengineering projects. 

 

