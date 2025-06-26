/payments

Indian fintech Pine Labs plans IPO

Pine Labs, the India-based payments firm, is looking to raise more than $300m from its planned listing.

The fintech has filed for an IPO and is set to issue fresh shares to meet its fundraising target of $304m. 

Existing investors including PayPal, Mastercard and Peak XV are also set to divest up to 147.8 shares, as stated in the filing. 

The proceeds from the IPO will be used to invest in international branches to expand the company's presence outside of India, advance technology and reduce debt.

 

