Indian Supreme Court YouTube page hacked to promote XRP

The Indian Supreme Court's official YouTube channel has been hacked and used to show videos promoting Ripple Labs' XRP crypto token.

The channel, which is used to stream proceedings at India's top court, on Friday saw its name changed to "Ripple.live24".

Videos promoting XRP were uploaded, including one titled "Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds To The SEC's $2 Billion Fine! XRP PRICE PREDICTION," according to local press reports.

The entire channel was quickly taken down, with the court saying it would soon return.

