Citi shifts 1000 tech jobs to India

Citi has moved about 1000 technology jobs to support centres in India after slashing its workforce in China, according to Bloomberg.

In June, the US banking giant revealed that it was laying off around 3500 tech staffers in China as part of a major revamp of the bank's global operations.



The positions were mostly in the information technology services unit, providing software technology development, testing and maintenance and operational services for Citi’s global business.



At the time, Citi said some of the roles would be relocated but declined to provide details. It has now emerged that around 1000 have moved to Indian business support centres over the past few months. The bank already employs more than 30,000 people in India.



The news comes days after Bloomberg reported that several US banks - including Citi - are stepping up their reliance on their Indian operations after US President Donald Trump moved to impose $100,000 fees on new applications to the H-1B visa programme.



The H-1B visa programme is used heavily by the tech and finance sectors to bring in skilled workers. Indian-born workers accounted for 72.3% of all H-1B beneficiaries in the US fiscal year to September 2023, according to Bloomberg.