/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Broadridge preps India hiring spree

American fintech Broadridge is ramping up it headcount in India as it bids to cash in on the emerging economic superpower's rapidly-growing potential customer base.

  0 Be the first to comment

Broadridge preps India hiring spree

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Broadridge Financial will expand its India tech staff by 26% to 6800 people over three years, with most of the new hires being software engineers, the firm's India MD Sheenam Ohrie has told Reuters.

"By 2030, India will be the third-largest economic power. So if that is the case, then you should be selling there," says Ohrie.

Broadridge provides infrastructure to powers corporate governance, capital markets and wealth and investment management. The firm's technology is behind more than seven billion investor communications per year and underpins the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of securities globally.

Broadridge notes that multinationals are setting up global capability centres (GCCs) in India to support their daily operations, research and development and cybersecurity.

Says Ohrie: "We have a lot of customers who have GCCs in India. Over 20 of our premium customers have global leaders driving decisions around our products sitting in India. So we are building a zero-distance approach."

Sponsored [Webinar] Conducting the payments orchestra: Why IT will drive future transaction banking models
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Channels

/markets

Comments: (0)

[On-Demand Webinar] Operational Resilience in the age of DORAFinextra Promoted[On-Demand Webinar] Operational Resilience in the age of DORA

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept