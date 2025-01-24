Broadridge preps India hiring spree

American fintech Broadridge is ramping up it headcount in India as it bids to cash in on the emerging economic superpower's rapidly-growing potential customer base.

Broadridge Financial will expand its India tech staff by 26% to 6800 people over three years, with most of the new hires being software engineers, the firm's India MD Sheenam Ohrie has told Reuters.



"By 2030, India will be the third-largest economic power. So if that is the case, then you should be selling there," says Ohrie.



Broadridge provides infrastructure to powers corporate governance, capital markets and wealth and investment management. The firm's technology is behind more than seven billion investor communications per year and underpins the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of securities globally.



Broadridge notes that multinationals are setting up global capability centres (GCCs) in India to support their daily operations, research and development and cybersecurity.



Says Ohrie: "We have a lot of customers who have GCCs in India. Over 20 of our premium customers have global leaders driving decisions around our products sitting in India. So we are building a zero-distance approach."