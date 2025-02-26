/payments

Indian government signs MoU with Paytm to promote fintech

India-based payments giant Paytm is collaborating with the Indian government in an initiative designed to boost the growth of fintech startups in the country.

Paytm has signed an MoU with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Under the terms of the agreement, Paytm will provide mentorship, infrastructure support, market access and funding opportunities to startups. 

The partnership will also aim to give startups regulatory and compliance assistance through workshops featuring industry and government bodies as well as help on accessing funding through incubation programes and investor connections initiatives. 

“This partnership with Paytm marks a crucial step in strengthening India’s startup ecosystem," said DPIIT joint secretary Shri Sanjiv. "By leveraging Paytm’s fintech expertise and infrastructure, we aim to support entrepreneurs in overcoming challenges, scaling their ventures, and contributing to India’s emergence as a global innovation hub."

 

Hitesh Thakkar

Hitesh Thakkar Technology Evangelist (Financial Technology) at SME - Fintech startups (APAC and Africa)

Surprise how a weaker partner who has been raided by ED for handling funds to and fro China, posting losses year and year will fund Fintech startups ?

https://www.business-standard.com/companies/results/paytm-q3-fy25-results-losses-narrow-to-rs-208-3-cr-revenue-declines-36-125012000330_1.html

If they would have not sold ticketing business to Zomato their balance sheet than these numbers would have been different.

 

