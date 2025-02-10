/security

India to introduce exclusive domains for banks

India is rolling out new domains for banks and other financial services providers in an effort to tackle cybercrime.

The Reserve Bank of India says it will introduce a new exclusive ".bank.in" domain for the country's lenders from this April. This will be followed by a ".fin.in" domain for non-bank financial firms.

“This initiative aims to reduce cyber security threats and malicious activities like phishing; and, streamline secure financial services, thereby enhancing trust in digital banking and payment services,” says the RBI.

The Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology will serve as the exclusive registrar for the new domains.

