Revolut signs multi-million dollar deal with Google Cloud

Revolut has signed a multi-year, multi-million dollar deal with Google Cloud to drive global growth.

  0

Viewed as a key pillar in Revolut’s strategy to reach more than 100 million customers globally, the firm will harness Google's cloud technology across every aspect of its business, from back-end operations to the customer-facing app experience. Revolut will also tap Google’s AI and machine learning tools, including Gemini models, to improve fraud detection, and create more relevant product offerings for its customers worldwide.

David Tirado, vice president of global business and profitability at Revolut, says: “This partnership will empower us to rapidly scale our offerings, deliver even more personalised and valuable experiences to our customers, and continue to outpace the traditional financial sector.”

Revolut, established in 2015, has rapidly become a UK and European fintech success story, growing from 1.5 million customers in 2018 to more than 60 million today.

The firm has been rapidly branching out from its origins as a money management app. The partnership with Google will underpin a range of new products and features introduced in the past year, from the introduction of its own ATMs in Europe, to innovative savings and investment tools, to plans to compete with telecoms operators by offering its own mobile plans in the UK and Germany.

