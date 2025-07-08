/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Revolut launches stocks and shares ISAs and ETF investment options

Revolut has launched Stocks and Shares ISAs and UK-listed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) as it expands investment options for customers in the UK.

  1 Be the first to comment

Revolut launches stocks and shares ISAs and ETF investment options

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

With Revolut’s new Stocks and Shares ISA, transfers from existing providers will be available to customers in the coming weeks, with interest on uninvested cash within customers ISA pots to follow after.

Furthermore, alongside the ability to invest in homegrown UK and popular European and US companies, Revolut now offers access to hundreds of popular ETFs, including Vanguard and Blackrock, from as little as £1.

Commenting on the launch, Yana Skrebenkova, CEO of Wealth and Trading UK, says: “We believe that building wealth shouldn’t be a privilege reserved for the few. That’s why we’re breaking down the barriers to give our UK customers access to more low-cost investment tools alongside their day-to-day spending, without navigating multiple platforms.

“Our UK customers can grow their money in a tax-efficient investment Stocks and Shares ISA, put their money back into homegrown companies, and diversify their portfolios through ETFs, European and US stocks, giving them far more choice to hedge against market volatility and supercharge their long-term savings.”

Sponsored [New Whitepaper] PaaS, cloud and instant payments: Navigating the outsourcing question
 

Share

 
1
 
 
 

Related Company

Revolut

Channels

/wealth management /retail banking

Comments: (0)

Related news

/retail

Revolut to buy Argentina's Banco Cetelem - Bloomberg

/retail

N26 joins Revolut in disrupting the telecommunications market

/retail

Revolut juggernaut steams ahead; reports $1.4 billion in profits for FY24

/wealth

Revolut plots push into private banking

/regulation

Revolut scores UK trading licence

/markets

Revolut adds bond trading

/retail

Revolut to offer bond trading for EU clients

/retail

Revolut introduces automated investing in the US

/markets

Revolut launches share trading in the US

[New Impact Study] Surviving Digital Fallout: Operational Resilience in 2025 and beyondFinextra Promoted[New Impact Study] Surviving Digital Fallout: Operational Resilience in 2025 and beyond

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept