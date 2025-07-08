Revolut launches stocks and shares ISAs and ETF investment options

Revolut has launched Stocks and Shares ISAs and UK-listed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) as it expands investment options for customers in the UK.

With Revolut’s new Stocks and Shares ISA, transfers from existing providers will be available to customers in the coming weeks, with interest on uninvested cash within customers ISA pots to follow after.



Furthermore, alongside the ability to invest in homegrown UK and popular European and US companies, Revolut now offers access to hundreds of popular ETFs, including Vanguard and Blackrock, from as little as £1.



Commenting on the launch, Yana Skrebenkova, CEO of Wealth and Trading UK, says: “We believe that building wealth shouldn’t be a privilege reserved for the few. That’s why we’re breaking down the barriers to give our UK customers access to more low-cost investment tools alongside their day-to-day spending, without navigating multiple platforms.



“Our UK customers can grow their money in a tax-efficient investment Stocks and Shares ISA, put their money back into homegrown companies, and diversify their portfolios through ETFs, European and US stocks, giving them far more choice to hedge against market volatility and supercharge their long-term savings.”