/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Revolut and Monzo go head-to-head with interest bearing savings accounts for kids

Revolut is launching an Instant Access Savings accounts for kids and teens aged 6-15 with market-beating rates of up to 4.5% AER

  1 Be the first to comment

Revolut and Monzo go head-to-head with interest bearing savings accounts for kids

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The new feature, powered by ClearBank, offers 3.5% interest on a free standard account, growing to 4.5% for the top rate Ultra premium account.

The move comes after Revolut rival Monzo announced the introduction of instant access savings pots for its under-16 current account paying a 3% AER interest rate.

On the Revolut launch, Carlo Spada, head of youth products, says: “At Revolut, we believe that a strong foundation in financial literacy starts early. Our new Instant Access Savings account for kids and teens is designed to be more than just a savings tool - it’s a hands-on lesson in how money can grow.”

Sponsored [Webinar] Real-Time Is The New ‘Business As Usual’ – How Are Liquidity Strategies Responding?
 

Share

 
1
 
 
 

Related Company

Monzo Revolut

Channels

/retail banking

Comments: (0)

[Webinar] From Friction to Function: Optimising Onboarding in an Age of AML, AI and Rising RiskFinextra Promoted[Webinar] From Friction to Function: Optimising Onboarding in an Age of AML, AI and Rising Risk

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept