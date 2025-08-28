Revolut and Monzo go head-to-head with interest bearing savings accounts for kids

Revolut is launching an Instant Access Savings accounts for kids and teens aged 6-15 with market-beating rates of up to 4.5% AER

The new feature, powered by ClearBank, offers 3.5% interest on a free standard account, growing to 4.5% for the top rate Ultra premium account.



The move comes after Revolut rival Monzo announced the introduction of instant access savings pots for its under-16 current account paying a 3% AER interest rate.



On the Revolut launch, Carlo Spada, head of youth products, says: “At Revolut, we believe that a strong foundation in financial literacy starts early. Our new Instant Access Savings account for kids and teens is designed to be more than just a savings tool - it’s a hands-on lesson in how money can grow.”