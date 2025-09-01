Revolut preps secondary share sale at $75 billion valuation

Revolut is preparing for another share sale, allowing employees to sell their stock at a $75 billion valuation.

According to a memo to staff viewed by Bloomberg, the secondary share sale prices each share at $1,381.06, with the company already receiving interest from both new and existing investors.



The valuation placed on the business is a big jump on the $45 billion price tag achieved at its last share sale in April last year.



"As part of our commitment to our employees, we regularly provide opportunities for them to gain liquidity," a Revolut spokesperson said in a statement to Bloomberg. "An employee secondary share sale is currently in process, and we won’t be commenting further until it is complete."