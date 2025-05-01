Revolut takes on mobile network operators

Not content with disrupting banking, Revolut is now taking on telecomms operators with the launch of Mobile Plans in a direct challenge to traditional network providers.

Revolut’s new Mobile Plans will offer unlimited texts, calls and domestic data, with a generous 20GB EU and US data roaming and no fixed contract commitment.



Set to launch first in the UK and Germany with more markets to follow, Revolut users can join a waitlist to be the first to access and be eligible for an introductory monthly rate of £12.50 a month.



Revolut users will be able to choose a Revolut provided mobile number and activate their plan within minutes or port their existing number. Revolut users will also be able to pay for their plan with their RevPoints, Revolut’s loyalty scheme which rewards customers with points on purchases.



In 2024, Revolut became one of the first UK financial institutions to offer global eSIMs for its customers to stay connected when travelling abroad. Proving extremely popular, Revolut customers have since created millions of data plans that have been used in more than 100 locations worldwide and eSIM is now Revolut’s number one non-banking product in terms of usage.



Hadi Nasrallah, general manager, telco and retail director at Revolut comments: “The massive success of our eSIM product launched has proven mobile offerings are ripe for disruption. In our view, consumers are suffering with traditional network offerings due to a lack of transparency with hidden fees, painful customer experience and old, difficult to navigate UX. We’re looking to solve all three, providing Revolut customers with a tech-led experience, the best value and no fixed contract commitments. It’s yet another step for Revolut into the consumer telecommunications arena where innovation is desperately overdue and we look forward to bringing this update to consumers in more markets soon.”