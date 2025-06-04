Revolut launches ATM network in Spain

Revolut has rolled out its first purpose-built ATMs in Spain.

As a pilot market, Spain will host the first 50 Revolut-branded ATMs distributed between Madrid and Barcelona, with an additional 150 units to be deployed in other main capitals like Valencia and Málaga.



The machines will be placed in high-footfall locations, and Revolut users will be able to check their nearest ATM in the app via an integrated in-app map that includes details about opening hours, addresses and directions.



The move comes as Spain remains one of the most cash-reliant economies in Europe, with cash representing over 60% of point-of-sale payments according to the Bank of Spain. It’s also a market where Revolut’s digital services already enjoy strong traction, with nearly 5 million customers.



The 32-inch touchscreen ATMs - which can be used with a card or contactless via the app - offer fee-free cash withdrawals for Revolut customers, competitive foreign exchange rates, and end-to-end encryption, with facial recognition identity authentication to be added in the future.



Non-Revolut customers can sign up for a Revolut account in minutes directly on the ATM and get a physical card on the spot.



Manjot Bhatia, operating partner at Revolut says: “Launching our own ATM network is a pivotal step in bringing Revolut’s vision closer to our customers, offering a truly global, seamless financial experience. By reimagining one of the most essential physical touchpoints in banking, the ATMs, we’re not just providing smarter cash access; we’re strengthening our brand presence, deepening engagement, and setting the foundation for the next phase of our growth across Europe.”



He says Revolut plans to expand the network to other market across Europe throughout 2026, including Germany, Italy and Portugal.