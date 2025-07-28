Revolut kicks off recruitment drive in Western Europe

Revolut has kicked off a recruitment drive for 400+ roles in Western Europe after announcing plans to invest more than $1 billion to establish a new HQ in France over the next three years.

Following the recent appointment of Béatrice Cossa-Dumurgier as CEO Western Europe, Revolut is launching a major recruitment drive across the region.



Over 400 roles are set to be opened in France, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Germany, and Portugal over the next few years, spanning compliance, risk management, and other key functions — with at least 200 of those roles based in France.



In parallel, approximately 600 existing Revolut employees will progressively transition to the French entity once it has been established, particularly in customer support, credit, and product functions to support the development of new features, including mortgages and business loans in the region.



The ramp-up intends to begin with around 80 new hires in the first year and scale to over 400 direct roles by 2029. Combined with continued operational support from the wider group, more than 1,500 employees will be dedicated to Revolut’s French banking entity by the end of the decade.



Further leadership team executive appointments will be announced later this summer. These recruitment efforts are taking place in parallel with Revolut’s ongoing application for a banking licence in France.



Cossa-Dumurgier says: “We’re already hard at work building our new Western Europe headquarters in Paris - and that comes with a major hiring push across the region. Western Europe is home to a massive pool of talent, and we intend to make the most of it - attracting top professionals eager to shape the future of banking and build the next generation of financial services.”



Revolut reported bumper growth for the full year 2024, driving pre-tax profits to $1.4 billion and net profit at $1 billion.



The fintech super app is reportedly in talks to raise around $1 billion at a valuation of $65 billion by issuing new shares and selling existing ones.



The firm was last valued at $45 billion in 2024 after selling shares on the secondary market.