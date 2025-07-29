Revolut offers financial independence to 16-17 year olds

Revolut has extended access to its retail account for 16-17 year olds, leaving them free from adult supervision in kids accounts as they become financially independent.

Graduating from the youngest offering, aimed at 6-15 year olds, older teens will be granted access to most of Revolut’s key features, Users will be able to get their salaries paid into their account, budget with pockets and enjoy the same foreign exchange benefits when spending abroad.



Certain services including investing and crypto trading will not be accessible.



Carlo Spada, head of youth products at Revolut says: “Whether they’re earning their first payslip, heading out without their parents for the first time, or saving for something important, we believe 16-17 year olds deserve access to some of the same powerful tools our adult customers rely on. Each feature is designed to help customers of all ages grow in money confidence and we’re pleased to now empower our younger customers even further as they prepare to head into adulthood.”



At the same time, Revolut’s youth account — previously known as Revolut <18 — will now be labelled ‘Kids & Teens’ in the Revolut app. This account continues to service users aged 6-15 under parental supervision.