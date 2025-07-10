/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Revolut to seek $65 billion valuation in new funding round

Revolut is looking to raise a new funding round that would give it a $65 billion valuation, according to the Financial Times.

The fintech super app is reportedly in talks to raise around $1 billion by issuing new shares and selling existing ones. The US-based firm Greenoaks is said to be leading the round, though the deal has not been finalised, and terms could change.

Revolut reported bumper growth for the full year 2024, driving pre-tax profits to $1.4 billion and net profit at $1 billion.

The firm was last valued at $45 billion in 2024 after selling shares on the secondary market.

More recently, the company's quest for a full UK banking licence has come under scrutiny, amid mounting expectations it may miss a key deadline in the ongoing process to become a fully operational bank.

Insiders have raised concerns that the firm may not be on track to meet the provisional 25 July end date for the interim phase, raising fears a full licence may be delayed.

