What to get for the friend who has everything? A Revolut subscription plan!

Revolut is bidding to bolster its paid-for customer base by introducing the ability for users to gift premium annual plans to their friends and family.

The new feature will enable its 11 million customers in the UK to gift an annual paid plan - Plus, Premium, Metal and Ultra - to anyone in their Revolut contacts in just a few taps in the app.



As demand for value-driven subscriptions increases, Revolut’s paid plan subscriptions in the UK have risen by 26% YoY in 2024 as consumers seek to enhance both their finances and their lifestyles. Revolut's plans cover a range of consumer types, from high-earning cosmopolitans to globe-trotting shoppers and savvy spenders.



Tara Massoudi, head of premium products at Revolut, says: “We’re always looking for new ways to help our customers connect and share value with the people who matter most to them. With the ability to gift a plan directly through the app, we’re turning everyday money management into a thoughtful, personal experience - whether it’s for a birthday, a thank-you, or just a spontaneous surprise.”



In addition to the possibility to gift Revolut plans, Revolut customers can also buy gift cards for particular brands and share the code with them. Gift cards can be purchased with a few taps and paid using RevPoints, that can be earned while spending with Revolut.