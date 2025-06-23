/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.

Revolut's Storonsky in line for whopping bonus if firm triples valuation

Revolut boss Nik Storonsky coud be in for an Elon Musk-style payday if the British fintech firm triples its valuation to $150 billion.

Storonsky has an incentive deal linked to the valuation of the company which would increase his stake by several percentage points if all targets are met.

Revolut was valued at $45bn in late 2024 after a secondary share sale.

Should the company triple its valuation, the total number of shares available to Storonsky could be as much as ten per cent of the company, as reported by the Financial Times.

This mirrors Musk’s whopping $56bn performance-based package for Tesla in 2018.

Revolut more than doubled its pre-tax profit in the 2024 financial year, hitting $1.4 billion as it expands into ever more sectors.

The company recently launched its own ATM network in Spain, opened up a mobile plan in a direct challenge to telecom operators, and is reportedly working on its own stablecoin offering.

Other products in the works include an entry into the private banking market, and the introduction of an AI assistant, mortgages, and a business credit product.

