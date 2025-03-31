Ziglu launches Crypto on Card

Ziglu, the UK-based digital banking and crypto platform, has launched Crypto on Card, a new feature enabling customers to spend their cryptocurrency in real-world transactions using their Ziglu debit card.

The feature allows users to choose and prioritise the order of currencies they’d like to spend from, and Ziglu automatically converts it to GBP at the time of purchase.



If the balance in the primary account is insufficient to cover the whole transaction, Ziglu will work its way down the list of active spending accounts and automatically pull from the additional spending accounts, in the hierarchy set by users.



Also availbe for connection to Apple Pay and Google Pay, Ziglu promises transparent rates and zero hidden fees.



“This launch is a major step toward bringing cryptocurrency into real-life spending,” says Mark Hipperson, CEO at Ziglu. “We’re proud to offer a simple, secure way for people to use their digital assets for everyday payments, not just investment.”



Ziglu last month raised £5 million and signed a £10 million term sheet to fund the launch of its own stablecoin, expected in Q2.