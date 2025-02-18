/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Ziglu raises £5 million; plans to introduce Ziglu Coin

Ziglu, a UK-based cryptocurrency business that once commanded a $170 million price tag, has raised £5 million at a £45 million valuation.

  0 Be the first to comment

Ziglu raises &#163;5 million; plans to introduce Ziglu Coin

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

FCA-approved Ziglu lets Brits buy and sell eleven cryptocurrencies, earn yield via its ‘Boost’ products, pay using a debit card, and move and spend money.

In 2022, the company - founded by former Starling Bank co-founder Mark Hipperson - was on the verge of securing a $170 million sale to Robinhood. But with market valuations plunging across the sector, Robinhood returned with a watered-down $60 million offer, leading to the abandonment of the deal.

Since that low water mark, the cryptocurrency sector has more recently shown fresh impetus, fuelling an appetite for expansion into the mainstream of finance and wealth management. 

Sniffing the wind, Ziglu in October signalled its intention to acquire Gibraltar-based Damex’s retail arm, accelerating the firm’s plans to open up its banking, crypto and investment platform to customers internationally.

First off the production line will be the Ziglu Coin, a rewards based currency which is being backed by a recently signed $10 million term sheet.

Expected in Q2 2025, Ziglu Coin will be available on Ziglu as well as other major exchanges. Users will be able to earn Ziglu Coin through the Ziglu app and ecosystem, unlocking rewards and benefits via an upcoming enhanced subscription programme.

Hipperson says a full prospectus for the Ziglu Coin proposition will be released soon.

"Our Ziglu Coin is an important step in bringing more utility, accessibility, community, and rewards to our users," he says. "We’re building an ecosystem where digital assets work seamlessly alongside traditional finance, giving people real-world value and control over their money."

He says the £5 million fund raise will accelerate product development, European expansion, and the introduction of an expanded range of investment products, including equities, commodities, and cash savings.

Sponsored [On-Demand Webinar] The ISO 20022 for CBPR+ deadline is looming: Are financial organisations prepared?
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Ziglu

Channels

/cryptocurrency /wealth management /retail banking

Comments: (0)

Related news

/crypto

Ziglu bids to raise funds at a bargain-basement valuation

/people

Hipperson resigns from Ziglu

/crypto

Robinhood to buy UK crypto firm Ziglu

/crypto

Ziglu closes crowdround as investment hits £7.19 million

/crypto

Ziglu returns to the crowd for £1 million raise

/crypto

Ziglu launches interest-bearing bitcoin account

[On-Demand Webinar] Beyond Open Banking – Exploring the Move to Open FinanceFinextra Promoted[On-Demand Webinar] Beyond Open Banking – Exploring the Move to Open Finance

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept