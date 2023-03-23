Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Ziglu bids to raise funds at a bargain-basement valuation

Ziglu bids to raise funds at a bargain-basement valuation

Ziglu, a UK-based cryptocurrency business that once commanded a $170 million price tag, is looking to raise £2 million to stay afloat at a massively discounted £10 million valuation.

FCA-approved Ziglu lets Brits buy and sell eleven cryptocurrencies, earn yield via its ‘Boost’ products, pay using a debit card, and move and spend money.

Last year, the company was on the verge of securing a $170 million sale to Robinhood. But with market valuations plunging across the sector, Robinhood returned with a watered-down $60 million offer, leading to the abandonment of the deal and the ultimate resignation of founder Mark Hipperson.

According to Sky News, the company is now sounding out investors for a £2 million raise that would give it sufficient funding to continue operating until a sale could be agreed.

It recently told investors it planned to suspend some services in order to reduce costs, including a decision not to take on new customers for several months.

