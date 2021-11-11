Ziglu closes crowdround as investment hits £7.19 million

Ziglu, the crypto payments app from former Starling Bank co-founder and CTO Mark Hipperson, has closed its crowdfunding round early after raising £7.19 million on Seedrs.

The fundraising campaign, which was due to run until 12 November, marks the second year in a row that Ziglu has ranked as Seedrs largest equity raise.



FCA-regulated Ziglu offers customers access to bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, cardano, chainlink, dogecoin, ether, litecoin, polkadot, solano and tezos, combined with a Mastercard debit card and a five percent interest bearing savings account.



The startup last raised £6 million from 1250 investors on Seedrs in December last year, hitting its £1 million target within three hours of the page going live.



Shares were £34 in the 2020 campaign and now stand at £48.30, with just over five per cent of the company’s equity on offer. Shares were changing hands at up to £57.36 on the Seedrs secondary market in June this year, which was the busiest month of trading.



The firm, which has seen a quadrupling of customers numbers during 2021, is combining the crowdfunding exercise with a Series A round with venture capital firms.



Says Hipperson: “The record £7.19 million raised by our latest crowdfund campaign reflects the confidence from investors in the services we offer and our plans for expansion."