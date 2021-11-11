Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Ziglu

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Start ups Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Ziglu closes crowdround as investment hits &#163;7.19 million

Ziglu closes crowdround as investment hits £7.19 million

Ziglu, the crypto payments app from former Starling Bank co-founder and CTO Mark Hipperson, has closed its crowdfunding round early after raising £7.19 million on Seedrs.

The fundraising campaign, which was due to run until 12 November, marks the second year in a row that Ziglu has ranked as Seedrs largest equity raise.

FCA-regulated Ziglu offers customers access to bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, cardano, chainlink, dogecoin, ether, litecoin, polkadot, solano and tezos, combined with a Mastercard debit card and a five percent interest bearing savings account.

The startup last raised £6 million from 1250 investors on Seedrs in December last year, hitting its £1 million target within three hours of the page going live.

Shares were £34 in the 2020 campaign and now stand at £48.30, with just over five per cent of the company’s equity on offer. Shares were changing hands at up to £57.36 on the Seedrs secondary market in June this year, which was the busiest month of trading.

The firm, which has seen a quadrupling of customers numbers during 2021, is combining the crowdfunding exercise with a Series A round with venture capital firms.

Says Hipperson: “The record £7.19 million raised by our latest crowdfund campaign reflects the confidence from investors in the services we offer and our plans for expansion."

Related Companies

Ziglu

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Start ups Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Impact Study] Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation[Impact Study] Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation

Trending

Related News
Ziglu returns to the crowd for £1 million raise
/crypto

Ziglu returns to the crowd for £1 million raise

Ziglu launches interest-bearing bitcoin account
/crypto

Ziglu launches interest-bearing bitcoin account

Ziglu raises £6 million on Seedrs

02 Dec 2020

Ziglu adds peer-to-peer cryptocurrency payments to mobile app

07 Sep 2020

Crypto app from former Starling CTO Mark Hipperson goes live

15 Jun 2020

Trending

  1. Binance legal action sees thousands of claimants join ‘landmark’ proceedings

  2. BNY Mellon launches ISO 20022 Hub

  3. Standard Chartered taps Starling BaaS platform for green savings product

  4. Facebook fintech unit rebranded as Novi

  5. Digital ID firm Socure hits $4.5bn valuation

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Wealth Management 2022

The Future of Wealth Management 2022

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation

Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation