Hipperson resigns from Ziglu

Mark Hipperson is to quit Ziglu, the crypto firm that he established in 2018.

The former Starling Bank co-founder and CTO announced his resignation on LinkedIn, writing: "As a founder, it's never easy to step away from something you've built from the ground up, but I feel it's the right time for me to take a step back and pursue new opportunities."



FCA-approved Ziglu lets Brits buy and sell eleven cryptocurrencies, earn yield via its ‘Boost’ products, pay using a debit card, and move and spend money.



Last year, the company was on the verge of securing a $170 million sale to Robinhood. But with market valuations plunging across the sector, Robinhood returned with a watered-down $60 million offer, leading to the abandonment of the deal.



States Hipperrson: "Despite the recent collapse of the Robinhood deal, I am proud of what the team and I have accomplished and I know that Ziglu has a bright future ahead."



He gave no further clues as to his future direction or likely successor, but will remain as a director and shareholder.

