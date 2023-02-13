Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Hipperson resigns from Ziglu

Mark Hipperson is to quit Ziglu, the crypto firm that he established in 2018.

The former Starling Bank co-founder and CTO announced his resignation on LinkedIn, writing: "As a founder, it's never easy to step away from something you've built from the ground up, but I feel it's the right time for me to take a step back and pursue new opportunities."

FCA-approved Ziglu lets Brits buy and sell eleven cryptocurrencies, earn yield via its ‘Boost’ products, pay using a debit card, and move and spend money.

Last year, the company was on the verge of securing a $170 million sale to Robinhood. But with market valuations plunging across the sector, Robinhood returned with a watered-down $60 million offer, leading to the abandonment of the deal.

States Hipperrson: "Despite the recent collapse of the Robinhood deal, I am proud of what the team and I have accomplished and I know that Ziglu has a bright future ahead."

He gave no further clues as to his future direction or likely successor, but will remain as a director and shareholder.

