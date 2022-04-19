Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Robinhood Ziglu

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Robinhood to buy UK crypto firm Ziglu

Robinhood to buy UK crypto firm Ziglu

Robinhood is expanding into the UK after agreeing to buy London-based crypto firm Ziglu. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded by former Starling Bank co-founder and CTO Mark Hipperson, FCA-approved Ziglu lets Brits buy and sell eleven cryptocurrencies, earn yield via its ‘Boost’ products, pay using a debit card, and move and spend money.

Earlier this year, Robinhood outlined plans to make a renewed push for international expansion, setting aggressive goals to start opening up its crypto platform to customers around the world.

In 2020, the company had abandoned its UK launch and put plans for global expansion on hold as it dealt with operational problems caused by an explosion of day trading in its core US market during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Robinhood says that in the near term, nothing will change for Ziglu customers but eventually it will integrate the UK outfit "more fully into Robinhood, bring the Robinhood brand overseas, and work to expand operations beyond the UK into Europe".

Vlad Tenev, CEO, Robinhood Markets, says: “Together with the Ziglu team, we’ll work to leverage the best of both companies, exploring new ways to innovate and break down barriers for customers across the UK and Europe.”

Related Companies

Robinhood Ziglu

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Greenfield Banking: Plotting new Paths to Innovation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Annual Payments Survey Report] Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger[Annual Payments Survey Report] Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Trending

Related News
Robinhood shares tank on Q4 results
/markets

Robinhood shares tank on Q4 results

Ziglu closes crowdround as investment hits £7.19 million
/crypto

Ziglu closes crowdround as investment hits £7.19 million

Robinhood trials crypto wallet; Revolut set to offer US stock trading

21 Sep 2021

Robinhood cans UK launch

21 Jul 2020

Crypto app from former Starling CTO Mark Hipperson goes live

15 Jun 2020

Trending

  1. Sweatcoin app launches crypto token

  2. UK retailers lost &#163;130 million in sales in first month of SCA rules

  3. CFPB says TransUnion &quot;incapable of operating its businesses lawfully&quot;

  4. Tencent commences test programme for digital yuan wallet

  5. IMF calls for regulatory crackdown on fast-growth fintechs

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale