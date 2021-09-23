Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Ziglu returns to the crowd for &#163;1 million raise

Ziglu returns to the crowd for £1 million raise

Ziglu, the crypto payments app from former Starling Bank co-founder and CTO Mark Hipperson, has returned to Seedrs with the aim of raising £1 million from crowdfunding investors.

FCA-regulated Ziglu offers customers access to bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, cardano, chainlink, dogecoin, ether, litecoin, polkadot, solano and tezos, combined with a Mastercard debit card and a five percent interest bearing savings account.

The startup last raised £6 million from 1250 investors on Seedrs in December last year, hitting its £1 million target within three hours of the page going live.

The firm, which has seen a quadrupling of customers numbers during 2021, is combining the crowdfunding exercise with a Series A round with venture capital firms.

Says Hipperson: “Our growth in 2021 has enabled us to build exciting plans for further expansion of the business. The cryptocurrency market is becoming increasingly mainstream, as demonstrated by the numbers of people who are trading and investing for the long-term. We want individual investors to be able to benefit as well as institutional investors, which is why we remain committed to crowdfunding as part of the development of the business.”

Research for Ziglu among 1000 people indicates that almost one in 10 (9%) of adults in the UK currently own cryptocurrencies.

