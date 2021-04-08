Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Ziglu

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Ziglu launches interest-bearing bitcoin account

Ziglu launches interest-bearing bitcoin account

Ziglu, the crypto payments app from former Starling Bank co-founder and CTO Mark Hipperson, has launched Bitcoin Boost, an account that pays users an interest equivalent to an annual percentage rate of five percent on their bitcoin.

Interest on the value of the bitcoin holding in Boost accounts is calculated every second and an interest payment is added to the balance each week. Customers can buy or sell the bitcoin in their Bitcoin Boost account instantly and with no penalties.

Says Hipperson: “It’s pretty much impossible to find interest rates that are higher than the rate of inflation, and yet digital currencies and decentralised finance have massive potential to provide a real rate of return for everyone. Our aim is financial inclusion and choice - through the Bitcoin Boost account we are able to offer our customers instant access to bitcoin, and a game changing five percent rate of interest on the value of their bitcoin, no matter how large or small.”

Ziglu, which recently raised £6 million on Crwodfunding platform Seedrs, announced the addition of an additional cryptocurrency, Tezos, to the app earlier this month, giving customers access to five cryptocurrencies including Tezos, bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether and litecoin.

Customers can also now make peer-to-peer payments across all currencies, both digital and traditional, and make faster payments to any UK account as well as being able to spend through a Mastercard debit card.

Related Companies

Ziglu

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] How banks can benefit from digital corporate customer onboarding

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Identity Verification: Reducing Friction in Online Account Opening[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Identity Verification: Reducing Friction in Online Account Opening

Trending

Related News
Ziglu raises £6 million on Seedrs
/crypto

Ziglu raises £6 million on Seedrs

Ziglu adds peer-to-peer cryptocurrency payments to mobile app
/crypto

Ziglu adds peer-to-peer cryptocurrency payments to mobile app

Crypto app from former Starling CTO Mark Hipperson goes live

15 Jun 2020

Trending

  1. Revolut packs a punch with new glow-in-the-dark debit card

  2. Pound Sterling Tumbles Towards the End of Q1 Erasing Nearly All Gains

  3. HSBC to move 1200 UK call centre staff to permanent home working

  4. Fintech is here to stay, says JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon

  5. How cloud enables banking transformation towards contextual finance

Research
See all papers »
Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

The Future of Cloud 2021

The Future of Cloud 2021

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?